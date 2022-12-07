Benedictine Honors the 4×100 National Champions

James Keck

Sports Editor

The men’s 4×100 relay team made it to the National Championships in Geneva, Ohio as one of the best in the country last May. With two seniors, a junior and a freshman on the relay team, they had one goal in mind and that was to become champions.

They qualified for the finals after running the top qualifying time for the finals as they ran the 4×100 in 40.26 seconds.

The Eagles won the 2021 4×100 National Championship after winning by .001 seconds.

DJ Anderson, Matt Fleming, Marvin Agwomoh, and Koren Leonard were National Champions and great representatives for Benedictine University.

“Winning nationals with your brothers is a memory of a lifetime. Forever grateful for this school and my boys,” said DJ Anderson.

As their rings arrived in the mail, they were scheduled to receive them at halftime of the men’s basketball game on last night.

With Marvin playing for the men’s basketball team, it was a short ceremony but nonetheless the men deserved the recognition of winning the national championship and bringing home the hardware to Benedictine University.

“The ring ceremony meant a lot because it showed the endless amount of work and grit, we put into the season. Ultimately displaying that, if you put your mind to an achievable goal, the results will show,” said Marvin Agwomoh.

With last year being the last year for these men to run together, they made the last opportunity count, and it is a moment that will be remembered forever by those four men, the school, and everyone who saw how special the 2021 Men’s 4×100 truly was.

“This will go down in history as the best 4×100 to every run here at Benedictine,” said Marvin.