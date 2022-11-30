Why there are two days of classes during Thanksgiving break

Michael Horton

Staff Writer

During the Thanksgiving break, students at Benedictine want to be around friends, family and loved ones, but that does not happen for all students. For many, it is because Thanksgiving break still consists of Monday and Tuesday classes as opposed to having the week off.

“It sucks being from a different state makes it hard to get home because flights the day before thanksgiving are always expensive and then you are only there for three or four days so sometimes it is not worth it,” said Johnny Shields, a Sophomore BenU student traveling from Tampa Bay. Johnny ended up staying on campus and having Thanksgiving with his cousins in Chicago because there was not enough time to be at home with his family before he would have to come back to school.

Examples like these raise the question of why Benedictine students have classes on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week instead of having the whole week off.

“There’s actually a limit on the number of days off that are allowed,” said Professor Seely, the Program Director of Communications Arts. “Years ago, when the Wednesday was added to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Monday on the weekend of Fall Break was removed, so there is always going to be a payback somewhere.”

The school had just recently removed the fall break from the fall semester and when they took that away, they gave students the Wednesday of thanksgiving off so students and faculty would only have class Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week.