Lincoln Laureate winner honored

Darries Rainey

Staff Writer

The University presented Monday one of the most prestigious award to one of our own. Hiba Durrani was named the 2022 Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement award winner for Benedictine, which is for a student that has overall excellent in both curricular and co-curricular activities. The term Lincoln Laureate is used for the winner.

Every fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award, according to The Lincoln Academy of Illinois website. Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.

“(She’s) someone who has the Benedictine value”, said BenU President Charles Gregory. He believes Durrani is achieving academic excellence but also doing great work in her community while trying to make a difference in the world.

During her speech, Durrani talked about the influence a professor had on her and how it “instilled that desire for me to become a future physician,” said Durrani.

Dr. Darya Aleinikava of BenU presented the award to Durrani and said this award has been around for 50 years.