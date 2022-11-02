Dear Ernie: Long Distance Relationship

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

I am a junior here at Benedictine and started dating my now girlfriend over the Summer. The relationship seemed perfect. Once Summer was ending, and move-in day was around the corner, we realized that we would be 150 miles away from each other. I really want this relationship to work out, what are your suggestions for making this work while we are at school?

Sincerely,

The Distant Boyfriend

Dear Distant Boyfriend,

Long-distance relationships can be extremely hard, especially with the relationship being fairly new. Sit down with your girlfriend and make a schedule with each other on when you are able to visit one another! When I had a long-distance relationship, creating a calendar with my significant other on when we were able to see one another was what got us through the period of long distance. It gave me a sense of motivation and something to look forward to!

During the week, set up certain days that work for both of you to sit down and have a zoom or facetime study date! That way, you are able to get a lot of homework done and don’t have a sense of urgency to try and cram in all of your homework before your phone call, and you keep each other company and cherish even the simplest time together, hearing each other’s voices.

Over the weekends, you can use the party watch feature on Netflix! This gives you the chance to watch a movie or a favorite TV show together, and it gives you that sense of a comfortable night In with your girlfriend, even when you can’t physically be with one another.

Time management and creating a couple’s calendar/agenda are crucial when you are so far apart. It’s not always easy, and you may face some bumps in the road but in the end, it is so worth it! This will be something that you both will look back on later and feel so proud and accomplished that you got through this challenge and made it work.

Keep on Soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).