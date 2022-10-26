Women’s Volleyball Celebrates the Seniors and Wins Huge Conference Game

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

Benedictine Women’s Volleyball hosted Marian University for senior night and for a big conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. After losing to St. Norbert the night before the eagles had to win the game to put themselves in a position to win the conference tournament.

Benedictine would honor the 4 seniors before the game; Hannah Griffith, Jamie Janczak, Alyssa Mojica and Makayla Morgan. Not only was this a huge game for conference-tournament seeding, but also a big game for these seniors.

The Eagles would soar past the Sabers and win in three straight sets. Olivia McPherson and Grace Knudsen led the Eagles in kills, but Morgan and Griffith on their senior night added 7 kills each.

“It was important for the conference win on senior night because it is setting us in the right direction for the upcoming tournament, but what was most important was being able to play a game with my teammates and having us bond and create a dynamic for us to be successful,” said Alyssa Mojica.

This would also be the 300th career win for head coach Jen Wildes.

The Eagles will take on IIT on Wednesday for a big game. It will be the last home game of the regular season and a big game to end the regular season.

Come out to the Dan and Ada Rice Center to support the Eagles at 7 p.m. Tune into the live stream on benueagles.com to watch if you cannot attend.