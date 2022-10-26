Evan Wydajewski and the Eagles soar past Rockford 

James Keck

Sports Editor

The Eagles traveled to Rockford University for a conference matchup against the Regents on Saturday. With Tyler Jarnigan remaining out for the Eagles, Evan Wydajewski would get the start for Benedictine.

Wydjewski sure did capitalize on the opportunity by throwing 8 TD passes and 348 yards. This sets a new NACC record for most TD passes in a single game. The record was previously held by Tyler Jarnigan but there is a new leader at the top and his name is Evan Wydajewski.

“I was just trying to do what I had to do to win the game,” said Wydajewski. The only thing that has changed for Wydajewski is he is now in the position to make an impact and he sure has in the first couple of games he has started.

The Eagles would beat Rockford 70-27 with an impressive game on both sides of the ball. Nick Shelton and Diandre Holliday had 3 touchdowns themselves, and Sami Ayash would add 2 touchdowns with over 140 yards receiving.

Benedictine will take on Aurora University on Saturday for the biggest game of the year. Not only is it a huge conference rivalry game, but it is a huge game for both teams if they want to move on past the regular season.

Wydajewski and the Eagles have the conference championship in mind and this week will be a big test to accomplish that goal.