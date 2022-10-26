“After” Movie Review

Leyla Sapic

Staff Writer

In 2019, the first movie of the “After” series was published. This romantic and melodramatic movie is based on the best-selling novel written by Anna Todd and became very popular, very fast.

The plot may seem to be like your regular romance teen drama movie, but this one strikes a different emotion. The movie starts off with a college scene with your regular college students, but then two different worlds begin clashing. A good girl with her whole life planned out and a troubled boy who cares about nobody but himself. While this may seem like something you’ve heard before, it has very thrilling plot twists that you would never expect.

The movie continues to keep the audience interested because the scenery changes from a college town to the character’s futures and careers, and you will feel every emotion exist. It consists of anger, fear, happiness, heartbreak and so much more. If you enjoy being invested in a character’s life and feeling the emotions they feel, this movie is for you. You will definitely enter a new world and forget about your own problems temporarily.

Overall, “After” is a movie of passionate romance and a rollercoaster of emotions. I recommended everyone to watch it, even those who don’t like romance movies, because this one may just change your mind. It’ll keep you on the edge of your seat and you may even feel tears running down your face.