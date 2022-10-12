Dear Ernie: Living with your Best Friends

* Questions for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

I am a junior this year at Benedictine and all my roommates this year are graduating in May. I am already starting to think ahead about who I want to move into Founder’s Woods with next year, is it hard to live with your best friends?

Sincerely,

The Benedictine Resident

Dear Benedictine Resident,

At times, it can be hard to live with your best friends. It sounds like the perfect idea to many, but at times it may be challenging to differentiate between issues that are friend things or roommate things. This can sometimes lead to having uncomfortable conversations but it can definitely be worth the conflict and make your senior year experience significantly better. It is crucial to hear each person out on how they are feeling and to find resolutions that make everyone involved happy.

Something that you all need to collectively make sure of is that you have enough space and time away from being with one another. Alone time is very important for anyone, especially when getting through college. Keeping on top of your work and time management can be difficult when your best friend is in the next room over, but it will also give you more willpower to stick to your schedule.

Your friendships can grow a lot during the time that you live together. It’s always important to be open and honest with one another; this will make your bond stronger. Living with your best friends can be a very fun and rewarding experience.

Keep on Soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).