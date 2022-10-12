Benedictine Football Defeats Lakeland University

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

James Keck

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Football team traveled north to Lakeland University for a big conference game last Saturday. After losing the week prior to St. Norbert College, the Eagles still have a chance at a conference championship.

The Eagles would be without Tyler Jarnigan, but Evan Wydajewski stepped up and led the Eagles to a 23-14 win against Lakeland.

The running game was the key for the Eagles as they rushed for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nathan Rillo rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Kiandre Morries rushed for 11 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Losing Tyler was definitely a big punch in the gut because of the amazing season he was having, but, not only Tyler’s injury has hurt us,” said Nathan Rillo. “Most of the starters have gotten banged up, so the young guys have to step up when their number is called.”

Moving forward, the Eagles will have to play a new style without Jarnigan, but they will have a week off for the bye week before they go to Rockford University, and the week will be big to get the Eagles healthy before they finish off the season.

“We can’t forget it’s a team sport, so we all just have to work together and try to win football games,” said Rillo.

The Eagles are 5-1 with 4 games remaining including the Aurora University matchup at the end of the month. The team will take the bye week and prep for the rest of the season and continue fighting for a conference championship.