Dear Ernie: Too Late to Change Majors?

* Question for Dear Ernie can be sent to: thecandor@yahoo.com

Dear Ernie,

I am a sophomore here at Benedictine and I am starting to second guess the major that I chose. I am worried about falling behind, but the classes I am taking have been a struggle for me to pass, and they just seem to keep on getting more difficult! Is it too late to change my major? Is switching majors common? Where can I find a list of the other majors that are offered?

Sincerely,

The Self-Discovering student

Dear Self-Discovering student,

It is definitely not too late to change your major! If you are unhappy with the major you are in. The average college student changes their major three times during their college career. Make sure you take the time to really think about what you really want to do, and that it is something that you want, not what someone else wants for you. College is a time to really focus on your own needs and what you want out of life. To see a list of the majors offered here at Benedictine, go to http://www.ben.edu, click on academics located in the top banner of your screen, and click on Goodwin College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Science & Health, or School of Education to see all the different majors offered and to learn more about them in detail. College helps you learn a lot about yourself and leads you to discover the things that you are passionate about and what you are good at.

Keep on Soaring,

Ernie

(Note: The advice given is from Candor writers, student-to-student, and does not reflect the opinion of the university).