BenU’s Food Pantry On-The-Go Event

Michael Horton

Staff Writer

Benedictine University held the Food Pantry On-The-Go event for students and faculty in Goodwin Hall early Tuesday afternoon.

The occasion gathered students and staff from all around campus to enjoy a free lunch meal provided to them by Campus Ministry.

With the middle of the semester and midterm exams on the rise, many participants were thankful for this event.

The event gave students who do not have meal plans or do not have time to go get a snack from the cafe the opportunity to have a meal in between classes. Information on the pantry can be found by emailing Campus Ministry: campusministry@ben.edu