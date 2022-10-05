Benedictine women’s soccer takes home first conference win against Lakeland

(Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Tanner Sterrett

Sports Writer

The Benedictine Women’s soccer team traveled to Lakeland on Saturday afternoon for a conference match against Lakeland University.

The Eagles started out strong with a goal by Kailyn Knudsen in the 18th minute. 12 minutes later Olivia McPherson added to the lead with her second goal of the season. Lakeland would respond with a goal in the 44th minute. However, 16 seconds later, Victoria Alvarado responded with a goal for the Eagles.

Benedictine entered the second half with a 2-goal lead and would hold on in the second half to win 3-1. The Eagles will take on Alverno College for another conference matchup tonight at 7 p.m. Come on out to the Sports Complex to watch the Eagles.