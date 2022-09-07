What to know about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

(Photo Credit: ABC News)

Jesus Cortez

Editor-in-Chief

President Biden announced his plan for student loan relief two weeks ago. His plan involves canceling up to $20,000 in federal student loans and providing relief to up to 43 million borrowers.

Who is eligible?

Those who have an individual income of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. Those who are dependent will still be eligible for relief based on their parental income, not their own.

No individual who made more than $125,000 or a household that made more than $250,000 will receive relief.

Here are the takeaways from his plan:

The Department of Education will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt to those who received a Pell Grant and up to $10,000 to those who did not.

Biden will pause federal student loan repayment through Dec. 31 of this year.

Cut the monthly payments for undergraduate loans from 10 percent of discretionary income to 5 percent.

Protect future students by reducing the cost of college and holding colleges accountable for raising prices unnecessarily.

In order to get relief, an application will need to be submitted.

“The Department of Education will work quickly and efficiently to set up a simple application process for borrowers to claim relief,” said the statement by The White House. “The application will be available no later than when the pause on federal student loan repayments terminates at the end of the year.”

Student loan debt was a target for Biden when he ran for president in 2020 and the federal student loan debt currently sits at $1.6 trillion according to The White House.

“The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate, you may not have access to a middle-class life that a college degree once provided,” said Biden in his speech on student loan forgiveness.

Sign up here for updates regarding student loan forgiveness: https://www.ed.gov/subscriptions

See the White House Fact Sheet for more information: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/08/24/fact-sheet-president-biden-announces-student-loan-relief-for-borrowers-who-need-it-most/