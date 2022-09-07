Benedictine opens the football season strong

James Keck

Sports Editor

Benedictine opened the season, traveling north to Finlandia University. The Eagles came out strong on both sides of the ball and won 52-7.

“We started off the game slow making minor errors but as the game went on, we began to figure things out,” said Senior lineman Gannon Grider.

Benedictine’s offense was able to get things rolling with Tyler Jarnagan throwing 170 total yards and throwing 1 TD. Gregory Hoard and Nathan Rillo rushed for 6 combined touchdowns along with 337 yards rushing.

The Eagles are voted to finish second this year in the NACC, with several big conference home games that could help them get a conference title.

As they head into week 2, they will take Loras College at home at 6 p.m. Come out to the Village of Lisle-Benedictine University Sports Complex to cheer on the Eagles.