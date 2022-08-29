Benedictine Welcomes New Students at Ben Beginnings

Jesus Cortez

Editor-In-Chief

Benedictine welcomed freshmen and transfer students to campus with their annual Ben Beginnings. The event began last week and lasted from Wednesday through Sunday.

“It’s certainly a work of love,” said Marc Davidson, Director of Student Affairs. “It takes a lot of work and logistics but it’s definitely worth it.”

Benedictine welcomed around 300 to 320 new freshmen and transfer students the week of Ben Beginnings.

“Transitioning to college is often a challenge for many and being an orientation leader meant being a mentor and assisting students with this new academic journey,” said Hannah Mondel, an orientation leader.

Orientation leaders assist new students by helping them move in, guiding them through campus and giving them advice for the academic year.

“I came here knowing like one or two people from my old school so getting to know my new class and who I’m going to spend the next four years with is awesome,” said Sofia Ramirez, a freshman student. “[Ben Beginnings] let me view the campus and let me get to know more about where I’m going, and I think that’s very cool.”

Ben Beginnings offered social events for students like a live band karaoke, Be Impactful service work, a carnival event and a casino night.

“My favorite part was getting to know everyone,” said Kayla Mendoza, a freshman student. “We’re all freshmen and new to the campus, so we all have something in common and it’s a pretty good icebreaker.”

Many students and orientation leaders felt the event succeeded in helping new students adapt to the Benedictine community.

“I think the event was a success,” said Jacky Alcantara, an orientation leader. “It made me happy seeing how much [the new students] were enjoying the activities that we had planned for them and throughout orientation.”

Orientation leaders also help by planning events and helping in set up and clean up.

“I believe Ben Beginnings is an extremely important event for incoming students. Not only does it welcome them into our school, but it gives them a sense of our community,” said Hannah.