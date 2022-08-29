Benedictine University Mourns the Loss of Volleyball Coach Staple

James Keck

Sports Editor

“From the first day he came in, he made it known that he wasn’t just our coach but that he was a friend that we could go to if we needed anything outside of volleyball,” said Mason Hayes, a BenU men’s volleyball player.

Benedictine men’s volleyball coach Christian Staple died earlier this year on July 7. Staple suffered from a stroke on July 5, causing his death.

Staple arrived for the 2021 season as the second-ever men’s volleyball coach at BenU and took the team to the national championship match, where they lost to No.1 ranked Carthage College. In his first year, he was named NACC Coach of the Year and helped two players reach All-America status.

“Christian was a dedicated and beloved member of our community who made a tremendous impact on the lives of everyone he came into contact with and will forever be an Eagle,” stated the email sent out by Marco Masini.

A GoFundMe page to help raise money for expenses surpassed its goal of $25,000 and raised over $48,000.

“To Christian, volleyball was a family and a community, and we need that family and community to rally in his honor. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” stated his GoFundMe page.