Benedictine transitions from police department to Campus Safety model

Jesus Cortez

Editor-In-Chief

Benedictine has decided to transition from a traditional police department to a new model known as Campus Safety. This decision was made after consultation with the University’s Administration and local law enforcement.

“Campus Safety will continue to operate in the same manner with the same personnel except some will no longer be sworn officers,” said Brad Delphey, Director of Campus Safety, on the differences between both models.

Campus Safety will continue to work with the Lisle Police Department and will still provide services like safety escorts, vehicle jump-start and dorm room unlock.

“The police reform bill that was enacted a few years ago has created certain requirements and expenses that did not bring benefit to the operations of our organization,” said Delphey. “With the Campus Safety model, those resources can be better used in increasing our staff.”

Delphey confirmed that those previously part of the police system will still be employed and moved to the Campus Safety model.

“Investing in a reimagined Campus Safety model will allow us to be more responsive to the campus community and much more efficient with our resources,” said Mark McHorney, Chief Student Engagement Officer. “This model has experienced excellent results at other local Universities similar to Benedictine.”

Delphey stated that North Central College and Elmhurst College have had success with this model.

“Campus Safety strives to provide a safe and secure living, learning and working environment,” said McHorney. “Our staff will continue to build partnerships and serve the campus community with integrity, professionalism and compassion.”

View the link below for more information on the Campus Safety model.

https://ben.edu/resources/lisle-campus-safety/