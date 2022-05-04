The Impact Of Nutrition on Injury Prevention For Athletics

Raquel Robinson

Wellness Writer

Keeping our whole body moving regularly is good for overall health. According to the National Library of Medicine, playing sports or doing some form of exercise helps with weight management, prevents obesity, reduces the risk of heart diseases, manages blood sugar, increases your focus level, reduces your stress, improves mental health and mood, strengthens your bones and muscles, and improves your sleep. With sports, injury can frequently happen, and often time it’s unavoidable. However, nutrition can play a major role in helping athletes to recover or prevent injury.

According to the Sports Science Institute, poor nutrition can increase an athlete’s risk of injury. In addition, athletes feeling fatigued all the time can be due to inadequate amount of energy intake and feeling dehydrated. In order to aid in injury prevention, athletes must meet their daily calorie needs.

Furthermore, according to the Sports Science Institute and American Academy of Family Physicians, the following are some basic steps to prevent sports injury related to nutrition:

1. Focus on energy balance as this improves the healing process.

2. Incorporate a variety of whole foods. This includes lean proteins, fiber-rich whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and healthy fat choices such as nuts and seeds.

3. Avoid foods high in sugars and unhealthy fats. These foods contain fewer nutrients compared to whole foods.

4. Stay hydrated throughout the day. This means getting the right amount of water before, during, and after exercise to prevent injury.

Overall, injuries will happen to most athletes and it’s unavoidable. However, getting adequate nutrition can help reduce the risk of injury, as well as reduce recovery time.