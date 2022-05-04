Baseball Splits Series With Concordia Wisconsin

The Benedictine Baseball team split the doubleheader series against Concordia Wisconsin at home on Sunday and secured a much-needed win. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

The Benedictine University Baseball team picked up a much-needed win at home on Sunday against Concordia Wisconsin after dropping their last four games.

A split of the doubleheader has the Eagles back on track as the season is coming to an end.

The Eagles fell behind early in game one as Concordia opened with a pair of homers giving them a 3-1 lead. Benedictine came back scoring three times in the fifth inning but stranded the tying run.

Untimely hitting led to runners being stranded over the course of the next few innings and the Eagles could not tie the game. The final score of game one ended 5-4 with an Eagles defeat.

The second game started in a similar fashion with the Eagles falling behind as Concordia opened the scoring in the first inning. Benedictine quickly came back and broke open the game scoring four runs in the fifth inning.

Benedictine did not let off the gas ending the game with seven runs in the eighth inning and adding another three courtesy of wild pitches. Pitcher Robbie Dudzinski led Benedictine to the victory as he threw 6.2 innings and allowed only two runs while striking out seven. A dominant performance made the final score 12-2 for an Eagles win.

The Eagles (22-11, 16-4 NACC) close out the season at home against Rockford University on Saturday, May 7th at 12 pm.