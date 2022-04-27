Softball Reaches 20 Wins In A Dominant Fashion

Benedictines’ Softball team reached 20 wins with a dominant performance on Monday as part of a doubleheader sweep. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

Benedictine Women’s Softball Team reached the 20-win mark on the season with a dominant performance over Alverno College. The Eagles traveled on the road and earned two victories as part of a doubleheader sweep on Monday.

The Eagles scored in all but two innings of both games making a statement as soon as the first pitch was thrown. Opening game one by scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning.

Megan Fast and Sara Allison both homered in the first contest leading the charge to earn the first victory. Benedictine outhit Alverno 20 to 2 in the first contest and the final score ended up being 16-1.

Benedictine replicated their success in the second game by hitting three home runs and adding on another 18 hits. Alyssa Gill was a standout, hitting a home run and driving in four runs as the Eagles dominated the day.

Alverno College made matters worse by adding five errors in the contest and not capitalizing on hits when they connected. The Eagles outhit them once again to the tune of 18 to 7 and closed out game two with a final score of 18-1.

The Eagle’s (20-10, 9-5 NACC) next home matchup will be against St. Norbert College on Thursday, April 28th at 3 pm