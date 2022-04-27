Former Men’s Basketball Coach Let Go By The University After Using N-Word

Kaitlyn Estopare

Editor-In-Chief

Former Benedictine Men’s Basketball coach Keith Bunkenburg has been let go by the university after he used the N-word to a black player during an open gym last week.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Candor that Bunkenburg was fired. Last Tuesday, Bunkenburg used the N-word to a Black player during their team open gym, while discussing the music the player was playing.

“It was an unfortunate situation where a student was being discriminated against because of his choice of music. I agree with the firing of Coach Bunks because it will serve as a reminder that using racist remarks is not acceptable to use in any situation,” said an anonymous Benedictine Student.

Bunkenburg’s name and biography page have been removed from the Benedictine University website and men’s basketball team roster. Jordan Townsend is said to be the Interim Head Coach along with Frank Janczak as Assistant Coach, according to the Benedictine Athletics website.

The Candor reached out to University administrators but they declined to comment. Mark McHorney, Chief of Student Engagement Officer, stated the university administration does not comment on confidential personal matters.

“It’s still shocking to me that he used the word and then tried to justify it. Firing coach Bunks was one of the first steps, but we have a long way to go to actually implement change on this campus,” said an anonymous Benedictine Student.