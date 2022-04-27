Diet Impacts ON Academic Performance and Heart Health

Raquel Robertson

Wellness Writer

According to The International Journal of Health Planning and Management, many college students are moving away from dietary habits and replace with unhealthy eating patterns, this may of resulting poor grades in school. College students are unaware of the benefits of the Mediterranean diet’s influence on academic performance. Students may be able to change their academic performance by changing their eating habits; this can include adding vegetables, fruit, and healthy snacks into their daily routines.

According to Mayo Clinic, the Mediterranean diet originated in Greece, Italy, and other countries that are close to the Mediterranean Sea. The Mediterranean diet is characterized by high consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seafood. Moderate consumption includes dairy products and red wine. And low consumption includes red meat according to the research article found in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism.

One of the primary sources of fats in the Mediterranean diet is olive oil. Olive oil is considered a monounsaturated fat. According to Mayo Clinic, olive oil lowers total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (or “bad”) cholesterol levels. In addition, fatty fish such as herring, sardines, tuna, and mackerel are polyunsaturated and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help the body fight infection. Furthermore, omega-3 fatty acids help to lower triglycerides, reduce blood clotting, and lower the risk of heart failure and stroke.

In conclusion, according to the European Journal of Nutrition in 2015, college students who adopt the Mediterranean diet perform better academically than those who do not. Furthermore, the Mediterranean diet focuses on healthy fats instead of unhealthy ones, which reduces the risk of many chronic conditions.