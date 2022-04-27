Benedictine “Paints The Town Teal”

Brennen Hudson

Student Writer

Members of the Violence against Women hosted Paint, the town teal on Tuesday, April 26. It took place in the Krasa Student Center, where they peacefully painted in recognition of violence prevention. It did not matter if they were skilled artists or not. They just came to paint to relieve stress in recognition and solidarity.

“We should come out and paint and talk about this more than just working on preventing sexual assault or any gender-based violence. We can spread awareness across campus by applying these conversations outside of our community,” said Layan Abdelhadi, a member of Violence Against Women.

Throughout April, there are different events in observance of sexual assault awareness month to talk about violence prevention, how the campus community can step in to prevent violence, and tips on how to respond if something happens on campus, but most importantly how we can keep our campus safe and provide resources needed to make sure that we are supporting survivors.

If you have missed previous events, you have this last week of April to support this movement. On Wednesday, April 27, members of the Benedictine community are being asked to wear jeans as a display of support for violence prevention.

Thursday, April 28, men are requested to participate in March against gender-based violence during the “walk a mile in her shoes” campaign to show that this is not just a women’s issue but something that impacts all genders. So, men, stop by the quad on Thursday and wear a pair of heels and walk around the quad in the act of solidarity to end all gender-based violence.