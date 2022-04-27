Benedictine May Charges Jaeger Residents A Fee For Broken Window

Fia Dudish-Poulsen

Student Writer

A vast crack was reported on the week of March 13 in the lounge room on the third floor in the Jaeger dorm, causing approximately $5700 in damage. On March 29th, residents on the third floor received an email claiming that if the person responsible for the destruction is not found, everyone on the third floor will be fined $300 to cover the expenses. There also might be some possible holds on the resident’s account for housing till this situation is solved.

“We are all college students struggling to afford tuition. $300 is a hefty price to pay for something that one person damaged”, said Rain Jones, a resident on the 3rd floor.

An email from Residence Life stated, “The RA staff will be meeting with every resident to further investigate this matter.”

Student sign a housing contract that states, “I understand my responsibilities with respect to room conditions and maintenance, and I agree to the terms related to potential financial liabilities associated with loss, damage or neglect.”

Many residents were stunned by this incident and confused about who would want to break a window. Many think it could be a thermal stress crack because the building is old.

“The most frustrating thing is that their investigation consists of the RA’s asking

the residents, which means its very likely that well have to end up paying and we won’t

know who did it,” said Suad Hussein. “I would spend more time and effort into finding

out who actually broke it, instead of charging everyone and (possibly) putting holds on our

applications for on campus living,” she said.

Some are fighting to at least split the fees between all residents on Jaeger. Several girls have claimed they’ve seen residents from the 1st and 2nd floor come to the lounge. This would cut the expenses to about $70 per resident.

“It’s not fair that residents that live on the third floor should be responsible for a common area for the entire building,” said Jones.

Some residents from the other floors are not too happy about potentially having to pay $70 for damage that was not done on their floor.

“Us having to pay for the $70 is not okay whatsoever, especially if that’s not the floor we live on”, said Brilan McCory.

The school has duck taped the crack and is still investigating the damage.