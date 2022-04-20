NBA Playoff’s

Brennen Hudson

Student Writer

With the regular NBA season ending on April 10, the playoffs began with the play-in. The NBA Play in the tournament includes teams with the 7th through 10th – highest winning percentages in each conference and have been taking place April 12- 15.

Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavilers, and Charlotte Hornets were play-in teams. The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks advance into plays after both teams won their games,

The playoff has started, and at the end of the season, NBA awards are getting announced, starting with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who plays for the Celtics, receiving the first award. Stay tuned for the others to get announced.

The Playoffs use a best of seven elimination format. This means two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games progressing to the next round.

Here are Playoff teams who are playing each other and their ranking

Eastern conference

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No.8 Atlanta Hawks

No.4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors

The winner of these games play each other

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

No.3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls

The winner of these games play each other

Western conference

No.1 Phoneix Suns vs. No.8 New Orleans

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

The winner of these games play each other

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No.6 Denver nuggets

No.2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. Minnesota Timberwolves

The winner of these games play each other