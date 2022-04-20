NBA Playoff’s

Brennen Hudson
Student Writer
With the regular NBA season ending on April 10, the playoffs began with the play-in. The NBA Play in the tournament includes teams with the 7th through 10th – highest winning percentages in each conference and have been taking place April 12- 15.
Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavilers, and Charlotte Hornets were play-in teams. The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks advance into plays after both teams won their games,
The playoff has started, and at the end of the season, NBA awards are getting announced, starting with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who plays for the Celtics, receiving the first award. Stay tuned for the others to get announced.
The Playoffs use a best of seven elimination format. This means two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games progressing to the next round.
Here are Playoff teams who are playing each other and their ranking
Eastern conference
No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No.8 Atlanta Hawks
No.4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors
The winner of these games play each other
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets
No.3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls
The winner of these games play each other
Western conference
No.1 Phoneix Suns vs. No.8 New Orleans
No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
The winner of these games play each other
No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No.6 Denver nuggets
No.2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. Minnesota Timberwolves
The winner of these games play each other