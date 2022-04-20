Baseball Dominates In Double Header Sweep

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

The Benedictine University Baseball team dominated Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The Eagles scored an impressive 35 runs between both games and continued to improve their record.

The Eagles set the tone for early scoring runs in the first two innings. They continued to score and increase their lead and were leading 10-0 in the sixth inning.

All nine members of the Eagle’s starting lineup posted a hit. They finished with 14 hits, half of them being for extra bases as well. The final score of game one ended 12-3 with a Benedictine win.

The second game consisted of seven innings of work but that did not stop the Eagles from pouring it on. Benedictine scored in six of the seven innings to earn a win and the series sweep.

The game became out of hand in the fifth inning when 10 runs were scored and 15 batters came to the plate making the score 21-0. A shutout performance was posted making the final score 23-0 in favor of the Eagles.

After the series sweep, the Eagles hosted #18 Aurora as part of another doubleheader on Tuesday. They were able to pick up another series sweep beating Aurora 8-6 in-game one and 8-4 as part of game two.

The Eagles (17-6, 11-1 NACC) next home matchup will be against Edgewood College on Sunday, April 24th at 12 pm.