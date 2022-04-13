Vitamin D And Health

Raquel Robertson

Wellness Writer

What is Vitamin D?

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body to absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin D is so important that we need it to build and maintain healthy bones. Furthermore, laboratory studies have shown that vitamin D can regulate many other cellular functions in our body. Such as minimizing cancer growth, fighting infection, and diminishing inflammation.

Over the past years, approximately 1 billion people are deficient in vitamin D, and this will continue to grow, according to the National Library of Medicine. In addition, 36% to 57% of the American population lack this vitamin. In relation to athletes, vitamin D deficiencies are mostly found in dancers, swimmers, volleyball players, weightlifters, and runners.

Risk Factors for Vitamin D Deficiency:

Many adults do not get enough vitamin D due to less exposure to the sun or having trouble absorbing vitamin D. Especially in the winter or athletes that play indoor sports. Lack of vitamin D can lead to many health issues. According to Mayo Clinic, vitamin D deficiency can lead to soft bones (osteomalacia), weak bones (osteoporosis), bone disorders, and may be associated with cognitive decline.

What are the sources of Vitamin D?

According to Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, you can get sufficient vitamin D in several different ways. These can include:

· Being exposed to the sun.

· Foods found in salmon, dairy products fortified with vitamin D, tuna fish, orange juice fortified with vitamin D, beef liver, egg yolk, and fortified cereals.

· Multivitamin with vitamin D.