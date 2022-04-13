President Charles Gregory To Retire In 2023

Kaitlyn Estopare

Editor-In-Chief

President Charles Gregory is set to retire in August 2023. President Gregory is the 12th president of Benedictine University.

With a 51-year long career in education, he spent 25 of those years at Benedictine University. During his time, he was a respected and exceptional leader who was compassionate and lived by the Benedictine Values.

In an email sent to all Benedictine faculty and staff, President Gregory stated, “After some careful reflection, I have decided to retire. Over these past years, working collaboratively with the board of trustees, the senior leadership team, faculty, and staff, we have developed a strategic direction for continued growth and a path to a bright future for Benedictine University. I love Benedictine University with all my heart,” said President Gregory. “I thank everyone in Lisle and Mesa for giving me the opportunity to play a part in making Benedictine the welcoming, challenging, and Catholic school that it is now and will be in the future. It has been a privilege and honor to serve this great university. Please know I am forever Benedictine.”

President Gregory has had many notable achievements during his time at Benedictine. A few of those achievements are guiding the university toward a positive trajectory of enrollment, while reducing the growing discount rates, introducing outcome-oriented strategies, and increasing the university’s presence and reputation in all of the communities it serves.

He was also a crucial factor in the decision to expand the Benedictine’s presence in Mesa, Arizona in 2012 where his goal was for hope to become reality with the campus.

Gregory has been a shining example of spirit, vision, and optimism for all members of the Benedictine community both here in Lisle and Mesa.

In the coming weeks, Benedictine will conduct a nationwide search for the next President of the University.