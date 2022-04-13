2022 Men’s Volleyball Season Recap

Benedictine Men’s volleyball season came to an end on Saturday as part of the NACC tournament but hope is still there for a chance to qualify for the national tournament. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

Benedictine Men’s volleyball season came to a close on Saturday after a loss to Dominican University in the NACC Championship. The Eagles finished with a record of 15-9 and are hoping to receive a bid to the national tournament.

The Eagles dominated their conference opponents all season posing a record of 10-2 against them. They did the same at home holding a great 8-2 record; the battle was on the road where they ended under .500 with a 6-7 record.

Their season began in late January and did not get off to a great start dropping three out of the first four contests. The Eagles soon picked it up going on a five-match winning streak in February.

The Eagles dominated the season stretch in March winning six straight matches and only dropping a single game out of a combined 19 played. This set them up for the NACC tournament where they swept Aurora University and reached their second straight NACC Title match.

The title match did not go in the Eagle’s favor as they fell to a set score of 3-1 to number two ranked Dominican University. Benedictine is looking to receive a bid for the national tournament in the upcoming days where they hope to replicate a great 2021 run ending with a second-place finish.