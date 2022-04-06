Sleep And Nutrition

Malak Shouman

Wellness Writer

It might be difficult to balance all the tasks on your time, such as a full school load, extracurricular activities, and socializing with friends. When you’re working or have a family, it can feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day. Most of the times college students tend to make a mistake when it comes to sleep. One mistake that leads to negative educational performance is inadequate sleep. Sleep is critical for academic progress and mental well-being. Unfortunately, many students skip sleep to complete projects or connect with their friends. According to affordable college, the sleep cycle, in which the brain alternates between active and inactive states, is promoted by uninterrupted sleep. Sleep quality is also influenced by the sleep routines of students. Better sleep is achieved by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Not having adequate sleep can result in impaired brain development, reduce immune function, stress and anxiety, lack of concentration, mood changes, and depression.

The Importance of sleep for college students:

Prioritizing sleep for college students can lead to improvement in academic performance, enhance productivity throughout the day, allow you to cope better with stress, make wiser nutritious choices, better memory, lower the risk for metabolic diseases, and improves your mood.

Recommendations for obtaining more sleep:

According to Harvard school, establishing appropriate sleep habits, also known as sleep hygiene, is the key to having a decent night’s sleep. To support excellent quality sleep, the next step is to develop appropriate nighttime and daily routines. Here are some tips:

Avoid caffeine when it is closer to bedtime

Avoid watching TV to fall asleep

Create a sleeping schedule and follow it

Meditate prior to your bedtime and avoid extreme activity before bedtime

Drink hot tea to relax your brain and body such as lemon and ginger tea or chamomile tea

Limit screen time 1-2 hours before bed and leave your phone out of the bedroom

What is the relationship between sleep and nutrition?

Have you ever noticed when you are tired you don’t seem to select wise nutritious choices regarding food because you didn’t have a good night’s sleep? Therefore, you are more likely to grab junk food rather than cook healthy meals because you do not have energy. On the other hand, when you have a good night’s sleep and energy, you eat more nutritiously and wisely. Sleep has a major impact on muscle and fat levels in the body. With adequate sleep, chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and obesity are all reduced. Some studies report that there is a link between increased hunger hormones and inadequate sleep. In addition, lack of sleep can make you crave unhealthy food such as fatty foods. According to the National Sleep Foundation, increasing the consumption of fiber, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat protein, low fatty foods, and avoiding sugary foods can improve your sleeping patterns. Healthy eating habits and a good night’s sleep highly depend on each other.