Baseball Continues Hot Streak After Doubleheader Wins

The Benedictine University Baseball team is cruising along after their Florida trip picking up four victories in a row.

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

The Benedictine University Baseball team moved to 4-0 in the NACC after defeating Lakeland University on Monday as part of a doubleheader matchup.

The Eagles had to play from behind in the opening matchup as part of an exciting game. Lakeland scored five runs in the third inning and added another in the fourth to open with a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles battled back and scored in all of the remaining five innings to level the score late in the game. A single by Andrew Tenison knocked home the winning run to close out the opener to a score of 8-7.

The second game was close for most of the contest until the Eagles broke it open late to earn the sweep. The score was an even 5-5 in the fifth inning until Benedictine added five runs in the seventh and followed with more in the ninth.

Damen Castillo opened the run of four consecutive doubles to score runs in the seventh. An additional four runs were scored with two outs in the ninth to put the game away to a final score of 12-3.

The Eagles (10-5, 4-0 NACC) next home matchup will be against Illinois Tech on Saturday, April 9th at 12 pm.