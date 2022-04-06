Ramadan Begins

Emma Nesbitt

Staff Writer

April 1st started the celebration of Ramadan for the Muslim community, honoring the Holy Prophet Muhammed and development of self-control.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims won’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset, devoting themselves to their faith and growing their relationship with Allah.

“God forgives the past sins of those who observe the holy month with fasting, prayer, and faithful intention,” stated on the Britannica website.

This period is for Muslims to practice self-restraint with additional prayers recited over the course of the month of Ramadan. Muslims then gather in their homes or mosques to break their fast with a meal, often shared with friends and family.

“To accommodate such acts of worship in the evening, work hours are adjusted during the day and sometimes reduced in some Muslim-majority countries,” stated on the Britannica website.

This journey is a time for Muslims to focus on themselves and let go of all their wrongdoings, devoting their faith to Allah.

“The thing I enjoy most about Ramadan is learning more about myself and my body, as well as strengthening my relationship with Allah and my Family and Friends,” stated Ahmed Arain, Senior.