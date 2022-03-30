The Candor Wins 6 Awards at ICPA Conference

Jesus Cortez

News Editor

The Candor won six awards at the Illinois College Press Association conference last weekend. Benedictine took home one first-place award, three second-place awards, one third-place award, and one honorable mention.

“This is just validation of the outstanding work that student journalists do here at Benedictine,” said Professor Chris Birks, The Candor Advisor. “They covered topics that are sensitive and covered it with compassion but didn’t shy away from controversy.”

Below are the awards that The Candor won

First Place:

Sports Photo: “BenU takes on Rockford” – Logan Shepard

Second Place:

Sports Photo: “BenU wins close contest” – Logan Shepard

Sports Game Story: “Men’s Lacrosse Advances to NCAA Tournament” – Tim Folliard

Feature Story: “Senior Living Facility Fights Against the Pandemic and Isolation” – Anna Fisher

Third Place:

In-Depth Reporting: “Benet Academy Hires Gay Coach” – Kaitlyn Estopare and Tim Folliard

Honorable Mention:

News Story: “Call to Action: Human Trafficking” – Kathy Karagiannis



“I was happy to hear the news. It’s great to see Logan, Kaitlyn, Anna, and Kathy receive awards for their hard work,” said Tim Folliard, winner of a second and third place awards. “All of them are very deserving. I’m glad The Candor was able to represent Benedictine well.”