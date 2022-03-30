Baseball and Softball Florida Trip Recap

Benedictines’ Baseball and Softball teams played a huge slate of games over the spring break traveling to Florida and improving both of their records. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

Benedictine Men’s Baseball and Women’s Softball traveled to Florida over spring break to play a heavy slate of games and get into a rhythm as their season continues playing a multitude of games.

Benedictine’s Baseball Team opened up the action in Florida playing their first game of many on March 18. The Eagles had played three games prior to the trip and held a 1-2 record as they arrived.

The Eagles played a total of eight games over the course of the week in Winter Haven and Davenport, FL. They finished the trip with a record of 5-3. Highlights included a five-game win streak with a dominating 11-0 victory over Elmhurst University.

Benedictine’s Softball Team kicked off their season in Florida and earned an opening 3-2 victory against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on March 18.

The Eagles were set to play a total of 11 games but had one canceled bringing their total to 10 instead. They played all their games in Clermont, FL, and finished the trip with a record of 6-4. Highlights included an opening day victory and a three-game win streak with a dominating 8-0 victory in a five-inning game over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The next matchup for Men’s Baseball (6-5) will be at home against North Central College on Wednesday, March 30th.

The next matchup for Women’s Softball (6-4) will be at home as well against Lakeland University on Saturday, April 2nd.