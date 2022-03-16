St. Patrick’s Day Event At Club Ben Was Successful

Denzel Simmon

Staff Writer

This past weekend the Benedictine Student Life Department and a small group of ambitious students came together to put on another Club Ben, in CoalBen, to celebrate St.Patrick’s Day. Many students came dressed showing off their favorite green ensembles in a night of fun and dancing.

This successful Club Ben was produced by a group of individuals led by Marvin and Kevin Agwomoh, various other students, and the Student Life Department.

The event was held on-campus and lasted from 10 PM until 1 AM. A considerable number of students attended, and many were delighted to come after the usual $5 charge was waived for this weekend’s event. So, even more students were able to come out and enjoy their campus and fellow students for the holiday.

In order to put on the event, CoalBen is nearly transformed. The back half of the building is cleared away of all tables and chairs to create a dance floor. A DJ Booth is placed in the far corner away from the exits, and students were welcomed to join each other in the new spacious area to dance and enjoy the night.

Thankfully, there were no accidents to report, and no unfortunate events corrupted the proceedings as the night was a thorough success for the Student Life office, students, and everyone else involved.

Senior student and former football player Jordan Wilkins was in attendance and he thought, “It was decent. I like how the event brought everyone together”.

Senior student, Braxton White also attended the event and he said something similar,

“It was a lot better than I expected it to be, to be honest. I didn’t expect so many people to be there, and I saw a couple new faces and that was nice”.

Overall, the recent Club Bens that have been held on the Lisle campus have not disappointed. And, they leave the students looking forward to the next event.