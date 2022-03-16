New Club Sports Programs Coming To BenU

Emma Nesbitt

Staff Writer

Benedictine announced the addition of four new club sport options for the 2022-2023 Academic year, including Men and Women’s Rugby and Bowling teams.



Beginning Fall 2022, these new competitive opportunities will open up for enrollment throughout the campus community. Benedictine’s focus is to create more of a search process for college students, continuing one’s growth in Club Sports.



“As an institution, this allows prospective students to find their niche to continue their

involvement and engagement uniquely through club sports programs at the collegiate level”, Harold Watson stated in the Benedictine-wide email.



The addition of these club sports opportunities will also offer eSports, Sideline Dance, Cheerleading, and Athletic Pep Band, engaging students all over the university.



“The growth in our offerings of Club Sports does just that as we continue to pride ourselves in knowing we can deliver a transformative experience through our recognized academic programs, financial affordability, and engaged student experience,” said by Senior Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Matt Jones in the Benedictine-wide email.



For more details about these new club opportunities, fill out the information at this link or contact Harold Watson, Director of Student Activities & Sports.