Men’s Lacrosse Earns A Win Over The Weekend

Men’s Lacrosse picks up back-to-back wins over the weekend, traveling to Iowa on Saturday and closing it out at home on Sunday. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse Team earned two victories over the weekend after a 1-2 start to the season.

The Eagles traveled to Iowa on Saturday and defeated the University of Dubuque to a score of 11-7. Their second win came at home on Sunday where they took down Northland College to a score of 19-6.

The first game on the road started off promising with the Eagles building a 4-0 lead in the first quarter. Their first goal was scored within the opening 90 seconds and set the tone for the rest of the contest.

After a strong start, the opponent raced back to tie the game at 7 apiece late in the third quarter. The Eagles tallied four goals in the fourth while conceding none to grab the road victory.

Their matchup at home on Sunday started off in the opposite direction with the opposition opening the scoring in the first quarter. The Eagles went on to score the next five goals and grabbed control of the game.

Benedictine led 7-2 after the end of the first quarter and 9-3 at halftime. The Eagles led the score box logging 60 shots including 32 on the net to display a dominant, winning performance.

The Eagles’ (3-2) next matchup will be on the road against Elmhurst University on Thursday, March 17th.