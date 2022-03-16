Breakfast Dates

Malak Shouman

Wellness Writer

As college students, it can be difficult sometimes to find time to eat breakfast specifically if we have early morning classes. A breakfast meal is one of the most crucial meals of the day. A nutritious breakfast will provide you with the energy you need for the day and provide your body with the required nutrition. According to Athol Academies, many recent studies show that students who start their day with a nutritious breakfast have more energy, are more academically successful, and make healthier food choices throughout the day.

In addition, eating nutrient-dense food on the go can be simple and convenient. According to National Cancer Institute, nutrient-dense foods contain vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Examples of nutrient-dense foods include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat or fat-free milk products, eggs, and nuts. Incorporating nutrient-dense foods in your morning will make you feel full and provide an energy kick in the morning.

Have you ever considered dates for breakfast? Whether it’s in a smoothie or included in your oatmeal or stuffed with nuts. According to Healthline, dates are the fruit of the date palm tree, which can be found in various tropical areas across the world. They are consumed across the world and have strong religious and cultural values. Dates are super nutritious and can be easy to include in your meals. For college students, dates can be a great way to add natural sweetness and fiber to their breakfast meal. Furthermore, their high fiber content can help you stay full and satisfied throughout the morning. Dates can be a great option for an afternoon snack or even prior to a workout. According to Healthline, although dates are naturally high in sugar, they don’t cause a rapid spike in blood sugar. Instead, they give a form of slow-release carb that will provide you with a consistent supply of energy throughout your workout. Consuming 2-4 dates, 30-60 minutes prior to your workout.

Here are a few key points on how dates can be beneficial in various ways:

Dates are high in fiber and antioxidants, as well as vitamins and minerals. However, because they are dried fruit, they can be high in calories.

Dates contain a lot of fiber, which can help with constipation and blood sugar regulation.

Rich in antioxidants

Dates may assist to reduce inflammation and prevent plaque formation in the brain, both of which are vital in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.

Make some time in the morning to put together this easy and nutritious dates and oats smoothie!

Ingredients:

1 banana

1/3 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp peanut butter

3-4 pitted dates

Ice

Optional: protein powder

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients in the blender until well combined.

Enjoy!