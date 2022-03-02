March Madness 2022 Preview

The 2022 NCAA tournament is set to start soon and as March begins, teams are looking to clinch a spot in the coveted competition. (Photo Credit: NCAA.com)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Editor

March is here and the 2022 NCAA Men and Women’s tournaments are set to get underway in a few weeks. Selection Sunday will be on March 13 at 5 pm CT and will be hosted on CBS. This is when the bracket will be announced featuring all the teams and their respective matchups as they look to win it all.

The historic competition is known as March Madness and every year without failure has fans across the country on the edge of their seats. After the bracket is announced, the first four games will kick off the tournament on March 15-16 and will be hosted in Dayton, Ohio.

The rest of the tournament schedule follows in this order; First Round: March 17-18, Second Round: March 19-20, Sweet 16: March 24-25, Elite Eight: March 26-27, Final Four: April 2 and the Championship Game will be April 4.

There will be 68 college teams from all across the country featured in the tournament with them all having the same goal of being crowned the champions. The excitement that rolls around this time of year is different from any other sports competition that occurs because of the number of games that are played and how one loss ends the tournament for any team. Whoever the champion is must go on an undefeated stretch for the month of March and close it out in April.

Any team has a chance which is what makes the tournament great to watch. Seeing who the underdog that makes a run is always a storyline to watch and the upsets that occur is what makes March Madness the best postseason in America.