Healthy Snacking For College Students

Juliana Lappano

Wellness Writer

Snacking is often given a bad reputation, however, it is an important part of a healthy diet. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, snacking provides us with energy throughout the day, and also satisfies hunger which helps prevent overeating at mealtimes. As a busy college student, it can be easy to forget about snacks throughout the day, but there are several ways to incorporate healthy on-the-go snacks. Check out the tips below for building nutrient-packed, and on-the-go snacks!

How to Build a Healthy Snack

The greatest thing about snacks is that they are customizable to each individual’s needs, preferences, and cravings! What might be satisfying for one person may not be for another, so when it comes to snacking it is important to focus on yourself and your body’s needs. While at first, it may sound difficult to put together a healthy snack, it’s actually quite easy once you understand the components. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, a healthy snack is one that is made up of low-fat dairy, fruits, whole grains, and vegetables. There are a variety of ways to combine these food groups to satisfy whatever craving you have! For example, to satisfy a salty craving you can have some popcorn or whole-grain crackers with cheese, and to satisfy a sweet craving you can have some fruit with a homemade yogurt dip! Another helpful tip is to pair a protein with a carbohydrate, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Tips for On The Go

As college students, we are often running from class to class throughout the day forgetting to eat. It usually doesn’t occur to us until we’re sitting in the middle of a class and wishing we had a snack to hold us over. By always having small, on-the-go snacks in your backpack you can avoid this situation! Snacks that are easy to keep in your backpack include granola bars and trail mix. Another tip is to keep a bowl of small snacks somewhere you’ll see them before walking out of the door so you remember to grab a snack on the way out. Lastly, just as you prepare meals ahead of time, you can do this for snacks too. Try spending some time at the beginning of the week preparing snacks in reusable containers or bags so you can easily grab them throughout the week.