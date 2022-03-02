BenU Host Annual Teach-IN 2022

Benedictine hosts annual teach-in about Social Justice.

Emma Nesbitt

Staff Writer

Benedictine’s annual Teach-In on Social Justice takes place Monday, March 7th, with 22 unique sessions.

The Teach-In begins on Zoom at 8:00am and ends with the last session at 8:30pm. When registering online, you have the choice to pick different session topics throughout the day.

“Social justice is about everyone being treated equitably and having access to healthcare, education, housing, employment, fair trials, representation, safety, and the other benefits of living in a free society,” Patricia Somers included in her email.

Session topics are an hour and fifteen minutes long with a thirty-minute self-care break in between. There is an opening keynote before the sessions including speakers from different universities.

Building an alliance for the common good is the goal on campus, working together on social justice teaches students and staff how to create a better community.

“It requires us to work together for the common good to ensure that people’s human rights are secured,” stated Somers.

For more information about the 2022 theme, sessions, and sign up, visit the teach-in page on Benedictine Website.