BenU Updates Mask and Testing Protocol

Benedictine Updates its mask and testing protocol for on-campus activities.

Emma Nesbitt

Staff Writer

Benedictine is beginning the first phase of their indoor mask policy starting February 28th, requiring face coverings in only classrooms and clinical settings, making other indoor areas optional.



At the same time, Governor Pritzker is lifting the statewide indoor mask requirement due to the low number of Covid-19 cases. The CDC announced, “masks remain a critical tool to keep schools safe and open.”



“Illinoisans can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors on February 28th except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” stated on the Illinois.gov press release.



BenU requires all unvaccinated students and staff to submit a weekly negative Covid test, exempting vaccinated students who received both doses of Pfizer/Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, regardless of booster status.



“I understand wearing a mask at the clinical settings and covid testing sites, but I can’t comprehend the fact that I can walk all the way through a building on campus with it off until I get to class,” Mike Horton, junior stated.



Benedictine is aware of future mask mandates made by the government regarding the possible increase of Covid cases. Individuals have the option to still wear a mask if they choose to, continuing to respect our campus community.



“I think it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with the new policy and I think it’s a good step towards bringing everything back to normal,” stated Zach Busch, senior.



Find more information and protocols on the Covid Response & Resource Center on the Benedictine Website.