Open Letter From Jennifer Brown Griffin

Editor’s Note: The following post is a complete statement from a senior student, Jennifer Brown Griffin. This post contains difficult language including racial slurs. The Candor understands the severity of the issue and believes that including the full context of the situation is relevant and important to the integrity of Griffin’s point-of-view.

One week ago, a professor in my class decided to verbalize the N-word during a discussion on feminist intersectionality. In discussing how they were raised to “not see color,” the verbiage of their parents and grandparents was used within this context, to better help the cohort understand just how “different” they are today.

And of course I, as a black student, would have to question what, exactly, that difference is.

Many people are focused on this singular person–this singular incident–rather than the larger systemic actualization of racism and violence that occurs every day within these campus walls.

There have been many “incidents” in the past–writing on bathroom mirrors, snide remarks by coaches, unfair grading practices by teachers…. The firing of one individual has clearly not improved the race relations on this campus, and has not improved upon the systemic conditions that black students endure in attending this school. Instead of another band-aid solution to a much larger problem, we should strive to lessen the intellectual labor placed upon black students to assimilate within our classes. We need more experiential training that goes beyond an online module; we need our professors and the rest of the community to be held accountable for the ways we continue to reproduce racism within our classrooms and within ourselves.

There needs to be more initiative on the part of the university to ensure that this kind of “incident” does not occur again, and certainly had there been mandatory experiential training on the part of faculty, if there were more black professors hired, and if there were clear statements of support by the university regarding the status and conditions of black students on campus, then this kind of incident would not have happened, because we–as a community–would have known better.

Some people seem to believe that the N-word is just a word. It is not. The N-word is rooted in the historical degradation of black people. It is the word they used while whipping our backs, raping our women, violating our children, and mutilating our men. It is the word they use to maintain their sense of humanity, while they continue to dehumanize us.

Racism is not a burden shared equally between blacks and whites, it is a system that perpetuates the supposed inferiority of black people while upholding whiteness as the standard, if not the goal. It is used to erase blackness from the scene, to make us unseen, unheard, and voiceless within our own society. To delegate us to second-class citizenship, a subhuman status, ⅗ of a person.

I am neither disgusted nor surprised at the words of this one professor because there have been one too many professors, coaches, and students in my short four years here.

I am neither disgusted nor surprised at the ignorance of one professor, because there is an entire department around them, maintaining these unconscious biases and racist stereotypes underneath their guises of academia, thus enacting a more pernicious and pervasive form of violence against black students.

I am not “uncomfortable,” because of this one teacher, I am uncomfortable because the university has failed its black students and makes no attempts to rectify the situation beyond these individual occurrences; there has been no change at the institutional level.

It is this very ignorance that allows us to believe that we have prevailed against injustice and inequality, that we have moved beyond the issues of race and racism, and that at least here in our Benedictine community, we are safe.

Black students on this campus are not safe. We do not feel safe attending these classes knowing that our teachers already think less of us, because of our race.

Black students on this campus are not safe. We do not feel safe, knowing that we still have to be twice as good to get half of what they got, because of the systemic impediments to inequality- because of our race.

Black students on this campus are not safe. We do not feel safe knowing that our culture and images are used to attract more black students to campus, but that there are no institutionalized safe spaces where we can authentically be ourselves, and that the ratio of black students is not represented equally among the faculty.

Black students on this campus are not safe. We do not feel safe because we know that our “community” is ignorant to our lived experiences, and our history, and are insensitive to the sociopolitical issues that seep into our own educational experiences and continue to oppress us.

Black students on this campus are not safe. We do not feel safe asking for help from teachers or peer tutors, knowing that they already think us to be dirty, vile, niggers.

That is the history and violence that is reproduced with the use of the N-word.

I am not surprised at the hurtful, hateful words of one professor, because the university itself has failed to comply with the simple demands of the Black Student Union to mandate the anti-racist training that is needed to ensure a safe community, to facilitate the hiring of more black faculty on campus, and now to refill Dr. Gaddis’s position and the influence and importance of the African-American History minor. It is not enough to simply believe ourselves to “not be racist;” if we wish to ensure a safe community where students of all backgrounds feel welcomed into the space to learn then we must become antiracist in our pedagogy and our institutional practices, otherwise there will be no change.

No justice, no peace!

Jennifer Griffin