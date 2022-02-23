Open Letter From Dr. Fannie Rushing

Editor’s Note: The following post is a complete statement from Dr. Fannie Rushing. Since this letter was written, Provost Newbold has secured the go-ahead for the new hire in African American Studies.

As a tenured Black faculty member of more than 20 years, I am concerned with respect for and treatment of tenured faculty; however, concerns about status are prioritized by respect and treatment of vulnerable populations who are often sacrificed to status, privilege, and power. This letter is prompted by and the persistent use of the N word on this campus. It is a visible sign of the structural racism that we are called to challenge as citizens of a democratic society committed to a belief in liberal education and Benedictine values. I know that I have biases; I am stating them clearly so that my statements can be evaluated within that context rather than not acknowledge them thereby unwillingly or willingly being complicit with exploitative systems.

Open Letter to Benedictine University Faculty/Staff and Administrators:

The known use of the N word is, at least an annual event at Benedictine University. This year, it was a member of the faculty, last year it was a freshman student, the year before it was a senior student, the year before that, it was a senior staff member using a word that all except the most regressive agree is inappropriate at best and harmful at worst. Martin Luther King Jr. used the word in Why We Can’t Wait! in order to allow the White world to see and feel the agony and pain this word has caused and continues to cause in the lives of African Americans.

Closer to home one of our own Black students who was in the class where this word was most recently used, wrote a letter that eloquently expressed and exposed the pain she felt when the incident occurred. Yet, attention quickly shifted away from the legacy of pain caused by the use of the word and the creation of an unsafe space in the classroom for this student, to silence, indifference and or confusion by the majority of the faculty outside of a few and usual voices for justice. As troubling as the consistent use of this word is at Benedictine, perhaps, the fact that similar to COVID, it illuminates so many long -standing abuses and inequities that it can perhaps become a teachable moment that pushes us to meaningful projects to dismantle structural racism and create a campus and community free of the virus of structural racism.

It would seem as though these repeated episodes of someone using the N word would bring a realization that racism is not about a person, a single moment or an aberration that can be addressed by concentrating on that person, moment or aberration. Racism is structural/ systemic inequality that can only be eliminated by dismantling the totality of a system that allows for the perpetuation of inequality and all the various day to day (sometimes called microaggressions) that sustain it such as the use of the N word and other racial slurs. They are intended to remind and maintain people of color in perpetual subordination. Rather than embarking on punitive expeditions that address the person on the moment, let the totality of faculty/staff and administrators do more than sigh, mourn, give lip service to mission and instead commit to the creation of an anti- racist campus. After all, how can we teach others to be anti- racist without committing to the project ourselves?

The murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and the letter from the Black Student Organization to the president of the university did initiate some glacial advances toward change. An African American history minor was started, a pilot course on structural racism, a faculty/staff workshop on structural racism were started and agreement to hire an associate provost for diversity and inclusion have been initiated.

As significant as each of these things are they have served to illuminate how deeply racism is ingrained in and across our institution. For example, although other searches have proceeded, the promise to hire someone to teach African American Studies has stalled, the long – discussed post doc in the history department that would give us the benefit of a nascent African- American scholar for two years vanished, the promise to recruit more faculty and administrators of color has been problematic due to established polices of recruitment that favor White males.

When I came here 20 years ago, there were four Black faculty members. Two of us were in the same department proving that it is possible to hire Black faculty. Now, there is one Latina and three Black faculty members, only one of which is tenured. The paucity of faculty of color has far reaching ramifications for students and other faculty. It puts extraordinary responsibilities on Black and Latinx faculty to serve without pay or additional time to meet the needs of Black and Latinx students who often feel they have no one else to hear their concerns.

The Faculty/Staff Workshop on Structural Systemic Racism has core of about fifteen, dedicated people who give up three hours on Friday afternoon to struggle through difficult material, but the majority of the faculty and staff are not there. Yet, this most recent use of the N Word by a faculty member illustrates how much the faculty could benefit from the workshop. If the claim is that people do not know when they are bolstering structural racism and committing microaggressions, as educators, why not educate ourselves?

There are many venues and vehicles for protecting faculty. Also, we have signs all over campus indicating to students that there are safe spaces for them. However, where are the safe spaces for Black and other students of color? Where can they go and not be assailed by the N word or other equally degrading examples of racism? Yet, we heard the letter from the Black Student Organization last year and from Ms. Brown Griffin this year, there are no places where they can feel safe. Although Black faculty have heard the N word used for much longer than the students so that the first response is again, it still is a reminder that we too are not safe.

Rather than focusing on the intentions of one person and the outcome of that person’s actions which we do not know, is there more that can be done to eliminate the plague of racism on our campus?

If as some have said they are confused about when you can use the N word, put it in the faculty handbook that the answer is never.

Create a statement as important as the mission statement, that we are in the process of creating an anti-racist campus. This is how we live our mission and we will not tolerate the denigration of any group of people by using demeaning racial slurs.

Assist the provost in getting the African American Studies position signed off on by whoever is holding it up.

Reinstate and use post-docs to increase faculty of color on campus.

Support the Faculty/ Staff Workshop by your participation as a way of learning about and working toward the goal of dismantling structural racism.

Remodel our human resources department to facilitate the recruitment of minority faculty and our admissions department to recruit more students of color. This is not just a call for access, but access to a liberating and safe space where the voices of others are not marginalized but are heard.

W.E.B. Dubois said that the problem of the 20th century would be that of the color line/racism. It is now the 21st century and the same can be said with even more urgency as hate crimes and groups increase, do attacks on basic citizenship rights such as voting, an increase in institutional violence, environmental racism the terrorism directed against vulnerable communities where Black women, men and children are not safe while driving, jogging, walking or sleeping. The failure to resolve “racial” inequality has the potential, as we saw on January 6th to destroy the nation and the planet. It is incumbent upon all of us to dismantle structural racism and day to day racism/microaggressions because in the words of Fannie Lou Hamer, “None of us are free until all of us are free.”