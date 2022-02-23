Black Student Union 2020 Demand Letter

Editor’s Note: The following post is the complete demand letter presented by Black Student Union in 2020.

Benedictine University has had a long and complicated history with race and racial justice. In the early 1990s, the university was beset by several incidents of openly racist attacks, some verbal, some physical, and some visual. Students were called derogatory names, black students who challenged grades were deemed a threat and punished, while white students enjoyed the freedom to confront professors in patently aggressive and offensive ways. Black students who congregated to organize to confront the racism on campus found themselves facing the DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies in large numbers as someone who saw the students claimed there was a riot on campus. This partial list of incidents was the tip of an iceberg that revealed just how deeply the racist attitudes and behaviors on the campus were embedded in the institutional structure.

Black students did not passively accept this racist behavior. They organized to protest and did so, at one point making the local and national news networks. The students demanded change and the university responded. In the aftermath of these incidents, the president at the time (Becker) and the athletic Director (Lascalla) as well as several other staff including coaches were fired. The university sanctioned the creation by the students of a chapter of the Pan African Student and Youth Movement and sponsored a national conference featuring Sista Soulja. The student justice system was reformed and structured to give a fair hearing and sanctions to students who violated the student code of conduct and diversity training, led by civil rights icon C.T. Vivian was conducted for faculty and staff. A new president, William Carroll took the reins of the university and we moved forward.

In the years that followed, when racial tensions sparked, community-wide dialogues were initiated and an oversight group made up of staff and faculty was created to be the advocacy arm as well as the institutional oversight for race and diversity. One of the casualties of the new administration, however, was the Director of Multicultural Affairs. Since the dawning of the new century, racial tensions moved further below the surface and eventually institutional priorities shifted and race and racism was no longer the chief concern of the university. Over the last 20 years, racial slights, aggressions, and incidents involving coaches, staff, students, and faculty, have been pushed ‘under the rug.’ Students and staff who have engaged in racist behavior have not been disciplined and it is clear that the educational experience of black students has once again returned to one of suffering slights and racist aggressions both large and small.

It is time for Benedictine University to once again place its focus on the issue of race and racism and challenge itself to grow into a university that provides justice and equality of opportunity to ALL students.

Therefore,

We the Benedictine Black Student Union, are the voice for black students. In being this voice, we understand that there must be drastic change on our campus. This change cannot be empty promises and temporary solutions. There are things that must happen to improve the treatment of black and brown students at Benedictine University. An email from the president is not enough.

We demand the following changes:

1. There must be a policy and procedure for dealing with hate, bias, and racism on and off-campus. We have had situations in the past that were poorly handled or not handled at all. There must be a formation of a reporting system for hate, bias, and racism that tracks data and sends it to administration. There must be a blended council of students, faculty, and staff that discuss the reported incidents and recommends steps the university must take moving forward. Without such a process, there is no justice for black and brown students, and that creates a divide in our community.

2. There must be mandated Anti-Racism Training that is required for all staff, faculty, and students. Along with this training, we must have Anti-Racism Peer Educators to work as a liaison between students and administration. We must show at all times that racism has no home at our university. This training should also include conversations and action with the use of Cathy Gaddis’s study circles model.

3. There must be a hiring initiative that focuses on bringing in more Black staff and faculty. The lack of Black faculty and staff at Benedictine has been a contributing factor to the lack of consciousness that the university possesses about Black issues. This initiative must also bring about more Black staff in higher administration positions.

4. There must be a requirement that Inclusion and Diversity must be a part of the hiring process at Benedictine.

5. There must be a recruiting initiative that focuses on recruiting students of color beyond athletics.

6. There must be a mandated General Education class that teaches Cultural Competency.

7. There must be a formation of an African American Studies minor. It is imperative for Benedictine to allow our students to study the inequities and the true history of African Americans through the formation of an African American Studies minor.

There has also been talk of a mural that honors the Black Lives Matter movement. The Black Student Union requests to establish in advance the criteria for selecting an artist.

Benedictine has the opportunity to be a model of change for all the universities in our area. We must do more than talk. We must show action above all things.

Sincerely,

The Benedictine Black Student Union