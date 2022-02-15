Super Bowl 2022 Recap

The 2022 Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

This past weekend, the Super Bowl was played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was increasingly competitive throughout, with the LA Rams winning the game, 23-20, in the final minutes. After a spectacular performance of eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP.



The Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in their first Super Bowl since 1989, played a tremendous game and battled until the final minute. The Bengal’s defense allowed only 30 total rushing yards on 19 total carries, one of the best rushing defenses the Super Bowl has ever seen. While their own back, Joe Mixon, rushed for over 70 yards and threw for a touchdown pass. In addition, Joe Burrow had a respectable performance in his first Super Bowl appearance throwing for 263 yards and a touchdown without any interceptions. He would have become the first player to win a Heisman, a championship in college football, and a Super Bowl.



However, the LA Rams made it nearly impossible for the Bengals to achieve their ultimate goal. Their defensive front tied a Super Bowl record for the most sacks in the big game with seven. Von Miller tied the record for most sacks in Super Bowl history with two this year, bringing his total to 4.5 tying the great Charles Haley. Aaron Donald sealed the game with a final sack on the Bengals’ last play of the season. With his first Super Bowl win this year, Donald adds a ring to his 6-time All-Pro, 7-time All-Star, and 3-time Defensive Player of the Year career. He may have solidified himself as an all-time great.



Similarly, Cooper Kupp completed one of the most amazing seasons in NFL history in the most spectacular fashion. After losing a fellow playmaker in Odell Beckham Jr. to a suspected ACL injury, he shouldered the load offensively and ensured his teams’ victory; especially on an important 22-yard reception with under three minutes remaining, followed by the final touchdown of the contest. Cooper Kupp this year led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns before winning the MVP in the Super Bowl. The only other receiver to achieve this in a career was Jerry Rice, and Kupp accomplished these things within a single season.



A major component of Cooper Kupp’s unprecedented year was his teammate, Matt Stafford. In his first season with the Rams, Stafford was able to bring a Super Bowl to his new franchise. Despite never winning a playoff game before this year with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was able to win four in a row. In fact, this Super Bowl run by the Rams was the first in NFL history where the same team won three games by exactly three points. Stafford also became the first quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl and not win the MVP. Lastly, Head Coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl in NFL History, beating Steelers’ Mike Tomlin by a number of months.



Overall, this has been a historic season for the Rams, and it was a hard-fought game that saw a well-deserving victor. The halftime show featuring Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, was one of the best of all time. The Rams, the home team, became only the second team ever to win an NFL Championship in their home stadium. It was a storybook season for the Rams and their fanbase.