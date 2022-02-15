Professors Respond to Return to In-Person

Benedictine Professors offer their opinions on the return to in-person learning.

Jesus Cortez

News Editor

It has been two weeks since Benedictine has reinstated in-person classes. Some Benedictine students were asked for their thoughts on the return to in-person classes with all students saying they were excited to return.

Professors also must adapt to the in-person environment after teaching classes online for the first three weeks of the Spring semester. Therefore, their input is also important during this transitional period.

Here are the thoughts of some Benedictine professors on returning to campus:

“I am grateful to get to know my writing students better in the campus classroom. For those students I didn’t know already, the return to campus last week was almost like meeting them for the first time, a good reminder of the importance of the personal dimension of teaching and learning,” said Professor Ott, writing department.

“I’m really happy to be back on campus. Zoom teaching was difficult for a lot of reasons, not just for faculty, but for students, too. Obviously, we had to do that to keep everyone safe, but there’s no question in my mind that classes are easier to run and a lot more rewarding if we’re all together in person,” said Professor Amir, language and literature department.

“I’m delighted that we returned to campus three weeks into the semester. Sometimes February is a month that can really drag but meeting my students in person injected new life into my classes. Most people seem excited and relieved to be together and I think that energy will make the rest of the semester just fly by,” said Professor Holman, department of religious studies.



“Overall, I’ve felt excited about returning to campus. It’s been refreshing to have in-person, real-time dialogue with students in classes. There’s just a different type of energy and engagement that is palpable. I’ve also appreciated that, for the most part, everyone seems to be taking health and safety precautions seriously. I feel like students, staff, and faculty are doing their best to work together to move forward in a way that promotes genuine learning,” said Professor Chez, criminal justice department.

“Though I thought the three-week delay was prudent, given the high Omicron transmission rate and the pressure on our healthcare system, it’s so good to be back in person. I think a lot of students learn better face-to-face; it’s more enjoyable and enlivening and better allows for in-class exercises,” said Professor Kauth, department of languages and literature. Four semesters ago, I was teaching Shakespeare. We began in person and had time to act out scenes in class before we were moved abruptly online for the pandemic. This semester, I am again teaching Shakespeare, and while students have been trying to make the most of online, I think people are just getting tired. Meeting together this week allowed us to be more active and bring scenes from Macbeth to life in a classroom, something that is not possible online,” said Professor Kauth, department of languages and literature.

“The difficult part of the transition back to campus is knowing how challenging it has been for some students. Between work, illness, caring for loved ones, and many other demands, I know students are stretched especially thin these days. It is challenging to try to accommodate those different experiences while maintaining an in-person class,” said Professor Chez.