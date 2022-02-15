Men’s Volleyball Looks to Improve After Home-Opener

Men’s Volleyball looks to improve as they drop all three sets against ninth-ranked Carthage in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Arturo Mazari

Sports Editor

Benedictine Men’s Volleyball was defeated by ninth-ranked Carthage College last Friday at home to a set score of 0-3. This was Benedictine’s home opener for the season which moved their overall record to 2-4.

In the opening set, Carthage lead 5-2 until the Eagles went on a run to tie the score. Carthage followed and went on a rally to put them up 14-9, taking the first set.

The second set was back and forth throughout, the Eagles took the lead after a three-point run leading 6-5. Benedictine continued leading 16-15 until Carthage scored four straight points and again, took the second set.

In the third set, the Eagles took the opening lead but a string of four straight points opened up a close contest and Carthage was able to close it out. Team statistics were dominated by Carthage including leading in kills, aces, and blocks.

In terms of what the Eagles want to improve on as the season moves forward and their goal for this season they had this to say:

“We need to improve our offensive attacking because we haven’t been as efficient as we were last year. Our goal is the same, we want to win both the NACC playoffs to get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament again. We are scheduled a really tough non-conference schedule so we can find out what we need to work on early in the year so we can prepare for our conference schedule” said senior middle hitter, Chase Olson.

“We want to continue to play as a family rather than individuals. We also want to improve our service pressure towards other teams to get them out of system and to tighten up our defense. Our goal is to win the NACC for the second year in a row while also taking the season one game at a time” said sophomore outside hitter, Nathan Klimisch.

The Eagle’s next home match will come on February 15 at 7 pm where they will face Aurora University.