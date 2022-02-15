Heart Health for Young Adults

February is national heart month, here is how to take care of it.

Juliana Lappano

Wellness Writer

February is not only a month to show our love to one another, but it is also a month that reminds us to love and take care of our hearts. February is National Heart Month, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and the conditions that lead to it are beginning to affect people at a younger age. For this reason, it is important to understand what you can do to control your risk and take care of your heart. Below are some ways you can show your heart some love this month!

Follow a Heart-healthy Diet

Nutrition plays a huge role in our overall health, but especially in our heart health. Following a heart-healthy diet may sound daunting but there are several slight changes you can make to follow a more heart-healthy diet. A heart-healthy diet is low in trans fats, saturated fats, sodium, and added sugar according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several of these nutrients are found in processed and fast foods. Therefore, to follow a more heart-healthy diet try consuming more meals at home where you can control the amount of fat, sodium, and sugar added.

Incorporate Physical Activity

Engaging in regular physical activity has many health benefits, especially for your heart. According to the American Heart Association, engaging in regular physical activity can help to manage cholesterol levels, and reduce blood pressure levels. An easy way to incorporate physical activity into your day is to use it as a break from school or work. Additionally, try getting physical activity with others to make it more fun such as going on a walk or run with a friend, or attending a group fitness class. The recommendation for physical activity is 150 minutes (about 2 and a half hours) of moderate-intensity intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity per week, as stated by the American Heart Association.

Reduce Stress

The life of a young adult is often filled with extreme amounts of stress; however, it is important to try our best to reduce this stress. This is because stress contributes to high blood pressure, which is a factor for heart disease, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. There are many ways to reduce stress levels both alone, and with the help of others. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, some ways to reduce stress include physical activity, meditation, or speaking with a healthcare professional.

Monitor Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are two of the biggest risk factors for heart disease. Both blood pressure and cholesterol can be managed through proper diet and nutrition. However, an individual will not know to begin making these changes if they are not aware of their high levels. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, adults should have their blood pressure checked at least once a year. You can speak with your primary care doctor to determine how often these measurements should be taken based on other factors of your health, and medical history.