Create-A-Critter See’s Big Turnout

In-person student activity attracts many students.

Dominic Fucile

Staff Writer

This past Thursday, students filled the lobby of Krasa to make stuffed animals and “Create-a-Critter, courtesy of the office of student activities. Students could choose their critter, between horses, raccoons, cows, eagles, or the classic teddy bear. And of course, all critters were outfitted with a complimentary mini Benedictine T-shirt.

“We wanted to give something fun for the students. Let them make something and hang out”, said Katie Buell, assistant director of events and organizations. This event served as the first major student event of the semester that was held in person.

Students learned about the event from a number of sources. Some simply stumbled onto it while passing through Krasa, while some found it via email.

“I found out via email, then sent out a group chat to my sorority”, said Jaime Hirn, a senior of Theta Phi Alpha, as she finished stuffing a pair of raccoons, filled near to bursting.

“They’re basically the mascot at Founders. They eat better than the students do”, Hirn said, calling them “Cute furry little trash Bandits.”

Over the course of the event, dozens of students filtered in and out of the event, keeping a generally decent flow of students stuffing animals right up until the end.

“We had a great turnout”, Buell said.

The office of student activities will be hosting a “Word art” day on February 17th, where students can come and put together small art pieces centered around specific words. This event will be held from 2-5 PM in the lobby of the Krasa building.